We have water fountains all over our school building. We are sure you have them, too, but do you use them? We surveyed kids in our school to see if they pack their own water or use the school fountain. Here are our results:
Bring our own water: 154
Use the school fountain: 36
As you can see, most of the kids in our school prefer drinking from their own water bottle. A lot of kids said they were afraid of getting other people’s germs or thought the water just wouldn’t be the right temperature for them. Some kids who picked the water fountain said they did it because they are not using water bottles and helping save the Earth.
Comments
