We were wondering what day in October kids would like Halloween to be on if it could be changed. We asked 141 kids in fourth and fifth grades and gave them two choices. Here are the results:
Change to the last Saturday in October: 78
Keep Halloween on Oct. 31:63
The winning choice was Halloween being on the last Saturday in October. We liked the idea of having Halloween on the last Saturday of October so kids could get more time to trick or treat and not have to wake up early in the morning to go to school the very next day. We want it to be the best day and night.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.