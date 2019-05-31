TODAY'S PAPER
Chincoteague Island in Virginia is the perfect place to see ponies

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By Dylan Herman Kidsday Reporter
Last summer my grandma and I took a trip to Virginia. We went to an island almost completely inhabited by wild ponies. Yes, you heard me right, ponies.

We got to ride, watch and feed some tame ponies. It was awesome. It really made me respect them.

Every year, firefighters help migrate the wild ponies through shallow water. Those same firefighters gave me a certificate that made me a junior firefighter. In addition, there was a museum next my hotel which gave us information about the ponies’ history.

On the last day of our trip we had a crab dinner; before that I had never eaten crabs, and they actually are pretty tasty. I would definitely recommend them.

The islands are called Chincoteague Island and Assateague Island in Virginia. Those names are too long for me, however, so I call them the Pony Isles. 

Info: chincoteague.com/ponies.html 

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

