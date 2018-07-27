Planning a pool party? You don’t want your guests to get bored, so get lots of activities, such as playing with water balloons. You can even put some waterproof glow sticks inside the water balloons and play at night.

More activities you can have are water guns, Slip ’N Slides, sprinklers to run through, pool inflatables, a volleyball net or a basketball net for your pool. You can even play games like Monkey in the Middle or Marco Polo.

To add a creative twist, you can make a water balloon target area. You can create this by getting targets, kid-friendly darts and water balloons. Set up your targets and tape on water balloons. Your friends have to try to pop the water balloons with their darts.

At the end of the night, you can all gather around a campfire and do some fun activities. You can roast some marshmallows, tell scary stories or just have some fun.

If it gets cold and not good for water fun, Twister is the game to play. Make it a little bit messy and more fun by putting colored shaving cream on each spot. For example, if it is a red spot, you can put some shaving cream with red dye on it.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown