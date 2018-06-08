Our class had the chance to try a brand new Pop-Tarts flavor. We all know how delicious Pop-Tarts are, so when we heard we were going to get to do a taste test on the new flavor, we were excited.
The new flavor is Strawberry Milkshake, and it is so good.
After everyone was handed a Pop-Tart, we counted down from three to one, and then everyone tasted their Pop-Tarts at the same time. We laughed because everyone said, “Mmmm” when they took their first bite.
Here is what some kids in our class thought:
P.J. said the frosting was delicious and he loved the sprinkles. Kaila said she loved the combination of the vanilla frosting and strawberry filling, which come together to taste just like a strawberry milkshake.
Nasir liked the filling because it was sweet, but not too sweet. It was just right.
Kimberly liked that the Pop-Tart really tasted like a strawberry milkshake. She thought the filling was amazing and that the Pop-Tart itself was pretty because of the frosting and sprinkle colors.
Our whole class thinks that Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts are awesome, and we definitely recommend that you try them, too.
Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook
