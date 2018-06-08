TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
75° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

LI kids try new Pop-Tart flavor Strawberry Milkshake

Kidsday reporters, from left, P.J. Cordero, Melissa Albino,

Kidsday reporters, from left, P.J. Cordero, Melissa Albino, Kimberly Lopez and Christopher Edwards, with Pop-Tarts' new strawberry milkshake flavor. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Melissa Albino, P.J. Cordero, Christopher Edwards and Kimberly Lopez Kidsday Reporters
Print

Our class had the chance to try a brand new Pop-Tarts flavor. We all know how delicious Pop-Tarts are, so when we heard we were going to get to do a taste test on the new flavor, we were excited.

The new flavor is Strawberry Milkshake, and it is so good.

After everyone was handed a Pop-Tart, we counted down from three to one, and then everyone tasted their Pop-Tarts at the same time. We laughed because everyone said, “Mmmm” when they took their first bite.

Here is what some kids in our class thought:

P.J. said the frosting was delicious and he loved the sprinkles. Kaila said she loved the combination of the vanilla frosting and strawberry filling, which come together to taste just like a strawberry milkshake.

Nasir liked the filling because it was sweet, but not too sweet. It was just right.

Kimberly liked that the Pop-Tart really tasted like a strawberry milkshake. She thought the filling was amazing and that the Pop-Tart itself was pretty because of the frosting and sprinkle colors.

Our whole class thinks that Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts are awesome, and we definitely recommend that you try them, too.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook

By Melissa Albino, P.J. Cordero, Christopher Edwards and Kimberly Lopez Kidsday Reporters

More Family

The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
INFO: 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.comPRICE: $7; Giraffe, cows, monkeys and more on LI
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Dads get free admission on June 17 at 24 Father's Day freebies on LI
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids