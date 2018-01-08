TODAY'S PAPER
Taste-testing Pop-Tart flavors is a great way to help my mom

Kidsday reporter Ethan Levy enjoys his role as

Kidsday reporter Ethan Levy enjoys his role as a Pop-Tarts taste tester. Photo Credit: Levy family

By Ethan Levy Kidsday Reporter
Sometimes it is my job to help my mother. My job is to taste new Pop-Tarts flavors before they come out in stores. My mom works for the Kellogg Co. The most recent flavor I had to taste was Jolly Rancher Watermelon Pop-Tarts.

At first I was a little hesitant to try this flavor because I thought it would just taste disgusting. However, when I took the first bite, it was like a Jolly Rancher explosion in my mouth. The watermelon flavor was delicious. There are two other Jolly Rancher Pop-Tart flavors, Sour Apple and Cherry. The packaging on these items is so bright, they really stand out.

After I tasted it, I wrote down my feelings and then also told my mom about it. She likes to tell people she works with what her kids think of the product, and they like to hear about our reactions.

My mom has a cool job, and I love to help her!

