Pop! goes my collection of vinyl figures

Isabella Milazzo, a Kidsday Reporter from Ronkonkoma, with

Isabella Milazzo, a Kidsday Reporter from Ronkonkoma, with her collection of Pop! vinyl figures. Photo Credit: Milazzo family

By Isabella Milazzo Kidsday Reporter
Collecting Pop! vinyl figures is a fun way to show friends and family your interests in different genres of pop culture. 

When someone comes to my house, the first thing you notice is the display of Pop! vinyls in our living room. My family’s collection started with a series of Magic the Gathering Pop! figures back in 2014. Now our Pops come from various TV shows, movies, video games, animé and sports.

Each Pop! comes in a series of the different genres. For instance, we have the full series of five from the “Aquaman” movie. Some of the Pop! figures we have are retired, or “vaulted,” which means they are really hard to get. Those vaulted figures are worth more than the newest editions we have. 

Our collection continues to grow every time we go to a store that sells Pop! vinyls. To keep up with our collection, we use a website that tracks the value of each Pop!, and the version we have. I enjoy collecting vinyls with my family. Newsletters about the newest releases are fun. Then we all pick and choose which ones we want for our wish list.

Searching for a rare Pop! is the most fun I have in collecting them. Finding the right one, and later adding it to the collection makes me ecstatic.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma

