Have you ever wondered: What was the difference between Port Jeff and Down Port? We have. Let us tell you the differences.

The reason they put the word “down” in Down Port is that Down Port is down where the water is, and if you pass the railroad tracks, that means you are in Down Port. Port Jefferson is higher up on Long Island.

Here are some of the differences between Down Port and Port Jeff. Port Jeff is a village on Long Island. Down Port is part of Port Jeff, but Down Port is by the water and Port Jeff is where the schools are and most neighborhoods are. There is a seaport mall and a seaport kitchen, which is a diner.

We looked up the local history on our town. Port Jeff was named after Thomas Jefferson. It was originally called Drowned Meadow because the downtown area was “drowned” when the tide came in. Another name for Port Jefferson was Sowasset, an American Indian term for “place of small pines” or “where water opens.” The first settler in Port Jeff’s current downtown was John Roe, an Irish shoemaker from Queens. He built a house there in 1682, and it is still standing today.

Have you ever been Down Port? If not, we have four best places to go when you visit.

THE FRIGATE, 99 Main St., has smoothies, candy, chocolate, ice cream, gelato, baked goods, frozen yogurt, fudge, macaroons and even dog treats! Emma recommends the candy bags that you can fill up with all different kinds of candies. Caitlin recommends the ice cream. We all recommend the slushies. You can get different flavors, and they are very refreshing on a hot summer day.

ROCKETSHIP PARK, Roessner Lane, is good for sports, games, running and having fun with family and friends. Port Jefferson Village officials took two years to remake Rocketship Park and put many fun features for kids. There are three play structures, each with a different theme. There is the rocket ship model and a pirate ship model. The pirate ship model includes piano and drums, and there are a lot of great hiding spots on the ship. There are also toddler swings, two chain swings and two full support swings.

EAST MAIN AND MAIN, 250 E. Main St., has the best doughnuts ever. They even have a lounge in the backroom. If you like cold doughnuts, you can just take the ones in the showcase; if you like hot doughnuts, they can heat them up for you (amazing). If you like warm doughnuts, they can also heat them up a little bit for you. This place is very cool at night because they have tiny white lights everywhere.

KILWINS, 109D Main St., is a fudge place. Kilwins also has ice cream and smoothies. Caitlin recommends the raspberry lemonade ice smoothie. It is amazing for a warm summer day. Emma recommends the cotton candy ice cream because it is very tasty. We recommend the double dark chocolate fudge.

We love all of these places because they are delicious. You should try them out if you come to Port Jefferson. We hope you do!

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station