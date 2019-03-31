TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Postcard souvenirs lead me down memory lane

Kidsday reporter Kerry Harrington, of Maria Regina School

Kidsday reporter Kerry Harrington, of Maria Regina School in Seaford, with some of her postcards. Photo Credit: Harrington family

By Kerry Harrington Kidsday Reporter
Print

Whether I’m going out of the country or just to a cute little town for the day, I always return home with a postcard.

Why a postcard? Well, I could buy a T-shirt that I will grow out of in a few  years' time, or a keychain that is sure to get lost in the depths of my backpack.

Purchasing postcards seems the most practical because they serve as souvenirs and decor. They are like a snapshot of the vacation. One picture can bring memories of the vacation flooding back. Whenever I go through my postcards I reminisce on the memories of great vacations. With the postcard it feels like part of the vacation is still present and will always be. They are easy to store and not expensive.

My collection of postcards is not large yet, but one day I hope I can make it something for my descendants to continue. Maybe when you are on your next vacation, in the gift shop pondering what souvenir to bring home, you, too, will choose a postcard. 

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford

By Kerry Harrington Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
(L-R) Adriana Alfieri, 11 of Massapequa, Brooke Bencivenga, 8 fun things for teens and tweens to do on LI
All aboard: 11 LI spots for train-loving kids
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids