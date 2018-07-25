I was able to play with Presidents of the United States 65-piece puzzle set (aGreatLife). It is very fun, plus it has quotes from each president on the back, so it is educational too.

It starts with George Washington. It tells the year each one was president. The puzzle is so big, and you can play with your family. It has lots of pieces. It’s like a regular puzzle, easy and fun! It gives hints if you feel like giving up, but don’t give up! You will figure it out.

Michele Lambraia and Dara Perlow’s fourth-grade class, George Washington Elementary School, West Hempstead