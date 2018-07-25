TODAY'S PAPER
A puzzle on our presidents

Kidsday reporter Jonathan Sorto with the Presidents of

Kidsday reporter Jonathan Sorto with the Presidents of the United States puzzle. Photo Credit: Michele Lambraia

By Jonathan Sorto Kidsday Reporter
I was able to play with Presidents of the United States 65-piece puzzle set (aGreatLife). It is very fun, plus it has quotes from each president on the back, so it is educational too.

It starts with George Washington. It tells the year each one was president. The puzzle is so big, and you can play with your family. It has lots of pieces. It’s like a regular puzzle, easy and fun! It gives hints if you feel like giving up, but don’t give up! You will figure it out.

Michele Lambraia and Dara Perlow’s fourth-grade class, George Washington Elementary School, West Hempstead

