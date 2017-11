When I was 7, my uncle gave me a pressed penny collection book. He started me off with 10 pressed coins from Florida. They are from museums, parks and a lighthouse.

After that, I started to add to the collection when I went places. I have pressed pennies from Hershey Park, Busch Gardens, the M&M store and several more places. Someday I will have my collection book full and I will think about when I first started my collection.