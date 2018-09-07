The goat crew started one day at extra recess when Gabby and Nilaysia began making goat noises, just because we were being silly.

Then, Ella and Sophia started to call them goats. At first the only goats were Nilaysia and Gabby. Ella and Sophia were the goat herders. A while later — the same day — Ella became a goat, and so did Sophia.

Now our goat herders are our classmates Kaylee Merkle (her goats are Nilaysia and Ella), Emily Maldonado (Gabriella) and Kimberly Dragotto (Sophia). Gabby made us all goat shirts and goat ears. We have goat meetings every Friday, and we wear our shirts and goat ears.

To do something great, it doesn’t matter if you’re acting weird. It matters if you’re having fun! And we are having fun as goats and as friends.

P.S. Goats unite!

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island