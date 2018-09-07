Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
74° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Goats or humans, we’re all friends

Kidsday reporters Sophia Kahealani Schaeffer, left, Ella Parkinson,

Kidsday reporters Sophia Kahealani Schaeffer, left, Ella Parkinson, Nilaysia Coleman and Gabriella Matthews make up the goat crew. Photo Credit: Allison Krieb

By Nilaysia Coleman, Gabriella Matthews, Ella Parkinson and Sophia Kahealani Schaeffer Kidsday Reporters
Print

The goat crew started one day at extra recess when Gabby and Nilaysia began making goat noises, just because we were being silly.

Then, Ella and Sophia started to call them goats. At first the only goats were Nilaysia and Gabby. Ella and Sophia were the goat herders. A while later — the same day — Ella became a goat, and so did Sophia.

Now our goat herders are our classmates Kaylee Merkle (her goats are Nilaysia and Ella), Emily Maldonado (Gabriella) and Kimberly Dragotto (Sophia). Gabby made us all goat shirts and goat ears. We have goat meetings every Friday, and we wear our shirts and goat ears.

To do something great, it doesn’t matter if you’re acting weird. It matters if you’re having fun! And we are having fun as goats and as friends.

P.S. Goats unite!

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island

By Nilaysia Coleman, Gabriella Matthews, Ella Parkinson and Sophia Kahealani Schaeffer Kidsday Reporters

More Family

Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at 40 family fall festivals on LI
The Moj Moj Claw Machine will bring the Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holiday season
Mr. Peterson--also known as More than 50 top Halloween costumes for kids
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Fingerlings Hugs from WowWee have extra-long arms perfect Walmart's 'Top Rated by Kids' holiday toy list of 2018
Aiden Flynn of Manhasset, 2nd Grade, Shelter Rock Back-to-school on LI: Share your photos