Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a parent for a day? I just experienced what it really means to be a parent.

It was a sunny morning in January. When I first woke up, I made my bed. Then my “daughter” (my mom) came in and said I had to make breakfast. When I walked in, she taught me how to make scrambled eggs. When I was cracking the eggs I realized that I had a double yolk in the egg, which I thought was very rare. After I finished making the eggs, it was time to taste-test, and I don’t really like eggs, but I thought they were pretty good, if I do say so myself.

After everyone ate their delicious breakfast, it was time for me to wash the dishes — yay. My brother helped me since he always helps my mom. Since I was the mom, I made the rules, so I was allowed to have a chocolate coin at breakfast time. After that I had to clean the kitchen.

When I was done (which took forever), I had to take my brother out so he could ride his bike. When I was watching him ride his bike I realized that I wanted to do it, too. I asked my “daughter” where my bike was and she said in the shed, but I was too lazy to get it out, so I tried riding my brother’s bike, which was way too small. Then I decided to ride my bike, so we all got it out of the shed. When I got my bike out of the shed, my brother and I had bike races and I lost twice. I also might have cheated on the third time.

There were some times when my mom had to be the mom, like driving me to horseback riding and other things like that. But in conclusion, being a parent isn’t as exciting as I thought it would be, and it is also hard. But I had a fun and interesting day. But I would suggest not to be a parent for a day because it is not as easy as it looks.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook