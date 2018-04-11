‘The Princess Imposter’ reviewed by LI kids

The book I read is called “The Princess Imposter,” by Vivian Vande Velde (Scholastic). The book is about a princess named Gabriella who is kind and sweet-hearted. In the middle of the night she gets kidnapped by a group of fairies and replaced by a look-alike fairy, so that her parents wouldn’t worry.

The fairies kidnap Gabriella because they are bored. The fairy who replaces her is named Phleg. The fairies use a spell to make Phleg look like Gabriella so that there would be no suspicions. But it isn’t that easy. The spell is only a look-alike spell, not an act-alike spell!

Princess Gabriella uses good manners, knows how to act and knows her way around the castle, but not Phleg. She doesn’t know any of that. She has a lot to learn and not a lot of time. They are doing the switch for only three days. She also has a lot of convincing to do.

This is a great book to read if you like adventurous and fun-filled books.

Jaclyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin