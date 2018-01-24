My dad is a professor at Adelphi. He teaches psychology, which is weird because I don’t even know what psychology means. I think he has a really cool job because he gets to take trips to Italy and has tons of time with us.

You know what’s even more fun? That my dad usually lets us go to Italy with him. What’s cool is that during our trip to Italy, I get to meet his students. I love to travel and see different places, which totally works because I am not the only person in my family who likes to travel. My mom, dad and sister love to travel, too. We also love being together, so having tons of time together is great.

This summer we went to London and Paris. We met my cousin, who is one year younger than me and has an adorable accent like Hermione from “Harry Potter.” We even took a train from London to Paris, which was super fun. Anyway, just writing this is making me notice how awesome all the trips I’ve gone on have been. Wow.

Remember me talking about Italy? Well, here is a quick description of Italy. It’s hot, has gelato (which is Italian ice cream), has awesome pasta, has frizzante (bubble water) everywhere and is super pretty. I think because of writing this I’m also noticing that instead of being the president (which is, by the way, what I wanted to be), I want to be a college professor who teaches psychology.