I tested out Wonder Workshop's Dash plus the Sketch Kit accessory. Dash is a type of robot created to help younger programmers.

Dash helps by making programming fun, and it is a great way to learn about programming even if it is your first time. I have worked with Dash before and it is fun. My partner and I used some apps to program it. .

Dash can respond to your commands. It can also sing and dance if you program it to do so. I used the free app to program Dash; two things from the app I used were Xylophone and Blockly. The Blockly Dash Challenge Cards can help with the basics of coding by playing games.

This toy makes programming much more fun.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove