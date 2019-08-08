Gymnastics is one of the greatest sports in the world. Gymnastics is a sport that requires balance, strength and flexibility.

The movements involved in gymnastics help the development of the arms, legs, shoulders, back and more. It shows that we can have confidence through gymnastics. Gymnastics evolved from exercises used by the ancient Greeks in working with horses and circus performances. There are four activities for girls: floor, uneven bars, balance beam and vault.

You can learn many things from gymnastics. The thing I like most about gymnastics is that you can learn new things like flips, cartwheels, round-off and many others. The best thing is that you don’t even have to be flexible.

I haven’t been doing it all that long, but I love it. Part of the reason is that I belong to a great program: Progressive Gymnastics East, 2200 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park, progressivegymnastics.com

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck