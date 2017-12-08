TODAY'S PAPER
Perfume Maker: Learn how to make scents

Kidsday reporters, from left, Shana Daleus, Danielle Daleus

Kidsday reporters, from left, Shana Daleus, Danielle Daleus and Nyla Daleus test the Perfume Maker from Project Mc². Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Danielle Daleus, Nyla Daleus and Shana Daleus  Kidsday Reporters
We tested the Project Mc² Perfume Maker (MGA Entertainment). This toy is fun. It would be great for kids who love science and want to learn more about making perfume. People who study perfumes are aromachologists.

Some of the scents or fragrances you use to create your own perfume are rosewater, flower petals, vanilla, citrus and more. Follow the directions and pump the ingredients through the tubes, and homemade scent drips down and collects in the beaker. After that is done, you pour it into spritzers to store it. This toy was fun — we loved it.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

