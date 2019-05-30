Have you ever heard about PUBG? PUBG means PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It’s an online multiplayer game that is just like Fortnite, but better. The game is basically a survival game.

You fall off a plane onto an island. Our preferred spot to land is the school or just normal houses. You have to collect equipment and weapons that will help you to survive. Your goal is to be the last player. We’ve gotten first place about five times.

You can play in solo, duo or squad mode. You can create a map to compete with your friends. Some people are bots who like to camp in houses, and some grab cars and drive away. As the game goes on, the island gets smaller. If you are out of the playing area, you lose. The last one standing wins.

This game is rated T for Teen because of violence, so get your parents’ permission. It works on Android and iOS phones, Xbox and PS4. Try it out. You’ll love it. It’s a real fun game — probably the best game on Earth.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School