We grew our own pumpkins

Have you ever thought about growing your own pumpkins and not having to buy them? Well, you can.

Over the last couple of years my family and I were getting the same old feeling with the whole pumpkin picking process. We spent a lot of time looking for just the right pumpkin. One time we even spent so much money — $60 in fact — on the largest pumpkin ever!

Usually we carved them, but sometimes we never got around to it and the pumpkins just sat there. It was frustrating for my mom because it ended up in the garbage. This same old routine went on a couple more years. In October 2017, two small pumpkins that were never carved sat on our stoop and eventually fell over into a flower bed that was basically dirt. That’s when the "seed" was literally planted. And the idea struck: All we had to do was water it and let it grow.

Weekly, the pumpkins started to break down, not quickly but gradually and slowly. (Note to self: Do not put the pumpkin in an area where you see it every day, because it gets very messy. It was rotting, oozing and eventually it decayed.) Then, just around springtime, guess what? Yes, it started to sprout. We were growing our very own pumpkin patch. The whole transformation of the pumpkin took not weeks or months, but about a year.

In conclusion, burying the wasting old rotting crop could actually be the start of something new.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon