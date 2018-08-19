Have you ever heard of Pumpkintown? Hank’s Pumpkintown is a giant pumpkin, corn and apple farm that’s been converted to a fall playground for kids and adults.

This place is full of many fun things to do, and I like the corn maze. The corn maze is so large that it has a bridge in the middle. Also, there are many dead ends, so completing the maze is a great accomplishment. In addition to the corn maze, there are wooden play structures that include airplanes, trains and a giant green- and yellow-striped slide. For smaller kids, there is a small moving train that is pulled by a tractor.

Pumpkintown also offers tractor rides for all ages, face painting, delicious caramel apples, apple cider doughnuts and roasted corn. However, the main reason people go to Pumpkintown is to pick pumpkins and apples. You can go into the pumpkin patch with a wheelbarrow and pick a pumpkin any size you want, big or small. You can also go into an apple orchard and pick apples off the trees. It is an amazing place to visit. You can make memories that will last a lifetime.

It is located at 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill. Check it out online at hankspumpkintown.com

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton