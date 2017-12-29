Making new friends at the puppy store

We went to a puppy store, Pups 4 Love in Albertson on Willis Avenue, recently. The owner is Barry Forrest. The woman who was working there was very generous — her name is Mindie. The puppy breeds we saw and played with were a Peagle, Aussie Shih Tzu and a Shih Tzu. We loved the store.

The first dog we saw and played with was the Peagle. The Peagle was 3 months old and was very small for his age. The Peagle was shy, but he was the happiest when playing with a toy. The Peagle sheds the most of the three dogs, and he nipped the most.

The second dog we saw was the Aussie Shih Tzu. The Aussie was 3 months old as well. He was the most energetic out of the three. The Aussie breed runs the fastest and weighs the most for its age. In our opinion, the Aussie was the cutest.

The last dog we saw was the Shih Tzu, who also was 3 months old. The Shih Tzu was the most energetic with the other dogs. The Shih Tzu doesn’t shed too much. The Shih Tzu also loves to get attention from humans.

We enjoyed the dog store, and the environment was happy and enjoyable. Everyone who works there is happy and ready to help. We give a 5-smile rating. If you want a puppy, check out pups4love.com