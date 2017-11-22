TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 43° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 43° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Pure Growth Organic snacks are a tasty treat anytime

Kidsday reporters who tested Pure Growth Organic snacks,

Kidsday reporters who tested Pure Growth Organic snacks, top from left: Molly Matthaei, Cissy Fu, Erin Austein, Jessamine Duverne, Alora Hague, Brian Fan; bottom, Srishti Bansal, Gianna Piscazzi, Lauren Piscazzi and Justin Jeffrey. Photo Credit: Norma Colón

By John Aguanno  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

My friends in our writing workshop had kids from all over Hofstra camp try the new Pure Growth Organic treats sold at Target, Walmart and Amazon. The really good news about all these snacks is they are gluten-free, vegan and nut-free options. We were able to sample a bunch of different chip flavors: Spicy Salsa Veggie Chips, Ranch Veggie Chips and Chocolate Animal Crackers. And we were also able to check out some breakfast treats as well: Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits, Chocolate Breakfast Biscuits, Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Biscuit Bites, Strawberry Breakfast Biscuit Bites.

We broke it down into two categories: the chips and breakfast treats.

We think you will definitely like the Ranch Veggie Chips. Almost every tester liked this, saying it was delicious. The ones who were not fans of it said it was a little too oniony for them. Coming in second were the Spicy Salsa Veggie Chips. If you don’t like your snacks spicy, you might want to skip this one.

For the breakfast treats, we liked almost all of them the same! We couldn’t choose a favorite from the blueberry, apple cinnamon and strawberry. The least favorite was chocolate. We guess kids don’t want chocolate in the morning! So start your morning off with a healthy snack.

By John Aguanno  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

One horrified and one mystified. 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Set in the 1940s, a 9-year-old named Ralphie 10 best holiday movies of all time for families
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE