My friends in our writing workshop had kids from all over Hofstra camp try the new Pure Growth Organic treats sold at Target, Walmart and Amazon. The really good news about all these snacks is they are gluten-free, vegan and nut-free options. We were able to sample a bunch of different chip flavors: Spicy Salsa Veggie Chips, Ranch Veggie Chips and Chocolate Animal Crackers. And we were also able to check out some breakfast treats as well: Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits, Chocolate Breakfast Biscuits, Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Biscuit Bites, Strawberry Breakfast Biscuit Bites.

We broke it down into two categories: the chips and breakfast treats.

We think you will definitely like the Ranch Veggie Chips. Almost every tester liked this, saying it was delicious. The ones who were not fans of it said it was a little too oniony for them. Coming in second were the Spicy Salsa Veggie Chips. If you don’t like your snacks spicy, you might want to skip this one.

For the breakfast treats, we liked almost all of them the same! We couldn’t choose a favorite from the blueberry, apple cinnamon and strawberry. The least favorite was chocolate. We guess kids don’t want chocolate in the morning! So start your morning off with a healthy snack.