Lifestyle

Collecting purses as trophies of my travels

Kidsday reporter Sarah Gonzalez, of Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle

Kidsday reporter Sarah Gonzalez, of Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74 in Bayside, with her purse collection.

By Sarah Gonzalez Kidsday Reporter
Since I was a kid, I have had the luxury of traveling throughout the world. I like to get memory items from each place. The items that I like the most are purses. They are all different. I do not collect purses anymore, but I still have them.

I was a girly-girl all my life. I loved pink, purses and makeup. After traveling a couple of times, I decided to buy souvenirs. I loved how the purses looked. I purchased a purse as a souvenir. Since then, I kept that “tradition” when I was traveling.

There are different types of purses, colors, shapes and sizes. Each bag has a different purpose. For example, my purse from Bermuda has many organizers and not that much space, so I wear that when I do not need to carry much. As I said, each purse has a meaning.

I came up with the idea of collecting purses from just noticing designer ones. My mom had a bunch of designer bags, so I wanted one. I did not get a designer one, but I got a better type of purse. I loved collecting them because I love designs on bags as well. I genuinely love all my purses.

Karen Murillo’s sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside

