Since I was a kid, I have had the luxury of traveling throughout the world. I like to get memory items from each place. The items that I like the most are purses. They are all different. I do not collect purses anymore, but I still have them.

I was a girly-girl all my life. I loved pink, purses and makeup. After traveling a couple of times, I decided to buy souvenirs. I loved how the purses looked. I purchased a purse as a souvenir. Since then, I kept that “tradition” when I was traveling.

There are different types of purses, colors, shapes and sizes. Each bag has a different purpose. For example, my purse from Bermuda has many organizers and not that much space, so I wear that when I do not need to carry much. As I said, each purse has a meaning.

I came up with the idea of collecting purses from just noticing designer ones. My mom had a bunch of designer bags, so I wanted one. I did not get a designer one, but I got a better type of purse. I loved collecting them because I love designs on bags as well. I genuinely love all my purses.

Karen Murillo’s sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside