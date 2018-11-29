TODAY'S PAPER
We're learning Python computer programming from Hofstra students

Kidsday reporters Alexa Larios and Angelo Maldonado enjoy

Kidsday reporters Alexa Larios and Angelo Maldonado enjoy their computer programming class, taught by Hofstra students. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Alexa Larios and Angelo Maldonado Kidsday Reporters
Our fifth-grade classes are learning computer programming with the Python programming language, and the 15 sessions are taught by trained Hofstra students. Hofstra won a grant through the Voya Foundation and is helping us by promoting computational skills and problem-solving strategies.

We had our first 45-minute class, and it was so cool. We had to download the software to our laptops. Then the instructors taught us to do some basic programming. We’re so excited to be doing this and can’t wait to find out what we learn next. Our classroom teacher hyperlinked the Python software link to our class e-board so we can download the software to use at home, too.

Computer programming is something a lot of fifth-graders at our school are interested in. Some kids have worked with Lego robots and Scratch, so Python is a new program that we can’t wait to learn more about. Our school uses educational technology to help kids learn 21st century skills, and it’s really popular.

The fifth-graders think the Python coding program is magnificent and makes learning exciting!

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

