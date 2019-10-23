We interviewed one of our favorite authors, R.J. Palacio. R.J. is the author of “Wonder,” and the new graphic novel “White Bird (Knopf Books).” “Wonder” has sold more than 5 million copies, was made into a movie and printed in more than 45 languages. We got to ask her many questions about her characters and her new book, “White Bird.” The story is about Julian’s grandmother who had to hide from the Nazis. She was Jewish and grew up in France during the second World War, and she was faced with many horrible and scary situations.

Not only did R.J. write the book, but she illustrated it as well. We were also present for an audience participation of questions and answers with the author. It was one of our best days ever!

We asked R.J. why she chose a “White Bird” as a symbol of her book. We thought it might mean a symbol of hope. R.J. told us that in the book it shows Sara, the main character, is imagining herself as the White Bird being free and being able to see what is going on outside of her world.

We had never heard of the disease polio that the character Julian had. R.J. told us that one of her relatives, on their first day back at school, always looked around to see who wasn’t at school. That would mean whoever wasn’t at school likely caught polio. Before people had vaccinations for polio, they could only rely on hope.

We wanted to know if White Bird was based on a real event. R.J. explained that the book was based off a real event, but not the characters. The background of the story was during the period of World War ll and the Holocaust.

We were very curious to know where R.J.’s family came from. She told us they were from Colombia and that she was the first generation to be born in America. She went to elementary school in Flushing, Queens. Right near us!

In the book Sara’s dad told her to wear boots to school. Why did he do that? R.J. explained he just always wanted her to be prepared. He knew that when the day comes, the best hiding place is in the woods. Her dad knew there would be a lot of walking, and Sara’s pretty red shoes are not good hiking shoes.

Graphic novels are very popular with kids. We asked R.J., in this graphic novel she created, what did she hope to show young readers. She told us that she hoped to show young readers that you should always be kind to each other.

We couldn’t leave without asking her a question about the incredible novel “Wonder.” We then asked her if Augie, the main character, had one wish what do you think it would be? She told us that she thought it would be for everyone to treat him the same way that they treat others.