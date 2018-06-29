Have you ever seen a big dish in the sky toward the lighthouse that overlooks the Camp Hero Cliffs? Camp Hero is a 415-acre state park located off Montauk Highway in Montauk. One of the cool and mysterious things about it is the military installation, which holds a dish-like thing known as the radar tower. It has been rumored to have aliens and time travel capabilities. However, that is up to your imagination.

The radar tower is fenced off, but there is an area to walk around. If you hop the fence, you will get in big trouble! Some people say that it is closed because it is dangerous or has hazardous material due to mysterious things that have happened. In late 2017, people even claimed the dish itself was spinning slowly. Could it have really rotated 180 degrees?

The radar tower itself looks really creepy and old. I think it is easy for your mind to play tricks on you when you look at it. The radar tower was really built for the Army to detect when intruders were coming. It was a defense installation during World War II. Legend has it that it was part of a top-secret research program, the Montauk Project. When you go there, you will be amazed how big it is and how you can learn so much from the historic signs surrounding it. What really is going on behind those fences? We may never know.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School