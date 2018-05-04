Have you ever heard of The Beatles? Well, if you haven’t heard of them, you’ve probably heard their music. The Beatles’ music is famous all over the world, and their songs are used in movies and commercials. You’ve probably heard your parents and grandparents singing along in the car or at home to their famous songs.

Last night, we went to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to see “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” which is playing through Sunday. The four performers imitated The Beatles so well. The show had four different parts that followed The Beatles’ musical history.

The Beatles were made up of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Paul and George rode the school bus together and became friends. Paul introduced John to George, and they joined to form a band. After a few years, they needed a new drummer. They chose Ringo Starr, who was considered one of the best drummers for their sound.

They played all over England and in Germany in the early 1960s, and then became even more famous when they came to America. In 1961, The Beatles were introduced to America on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” a variety show.

The band members wore black-and-gray suits with ties and had haircuts that were very popular and also considered very rebellious. They played The Beatles’ earliest hits like “She Loves You,” “Please Please Me,” “I’m Happy Just to Dance with You” and our favorite, “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” The background had images of girls screaming because they were so popular, the marquee from The Ed Sullivan Show, a guy dressed like a hippie holding peace signs, an old-fashioned tape recorder and other images from the 1960s.

After a quick costume change Rain acted out the 1966 Shea Stadium performance. The band came onto the stage wearing gold jackets with black pants. The background was of the Shea Stadium audience. On the sides of the stage there were little TVs that showed quick clips of the people in our audience. They played “Ticket to Ride,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Twist and Shout” and other favorites.

After intermission, the band came out as Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The members were in bright and colorful outfits. The musician playing George Harrison had on a crazy hat, just like on the album cover. Their hair got longer, especially John Lennon’s. There were psychedelic patterns on the background. And the colorful spotlights flashed all over place. The band played the entire Sgt. Pepper album. Our favorite song from that album was “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. In addition to the moving light show that flashed throughout the audience, the background screen showed colorful shattered-glass patterns and designs that kept us mesmerized.

In the “Abbey Road” portion, the band looked older and sadder. Their costumes changed from fancy suits into normal clothes. They played songs from several of their albums, like “Here Comes the Sun,” “Let it Be,” and “Eleanor Rigby.” Our favorites were “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” They performed about 30 songs in all.

We had such a great time! The band members got the audience into the excitement with their great performances and encouraging everyone to clap, sing along and get up and dance. We give this show 5 smiles. Go see it! The show is here through Sunday, so get your tickets: msg.com