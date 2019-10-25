TODAY'S PAPER
Rainbow looming is booming at my house

The rainbow loom rubber band collection of Kidsday

The rainbow loom rubber band collection of Kidsday reporter Natalia Cook. Photo Credit: Cook family photo

By Natalia Cook Kidsday Reporter
I started collecting rainbow loom rubber bands last year after one of my friends showed me how to make jewelry.

I thought it was cool. You can make necklaces, rings and bracelets.

They are very simple to create. You can make them on your fingers or the loom. You can make them with friends and bring them anywhere, on the plane, train, car or bus.

They can be bought at Michael’s, Joanne’s or Walmart. It’s a fun and easy project to do when you have nothing to do.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma

