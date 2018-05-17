In our class, the four of us sell rainbow loom bracelets for charity at Boyle Road Elementary. We use colorful rubber bands to make designs, like holiday patterns and other color designs. Sometimes we even take requests.

In the morning we first go to the music room and get a stand for the sign that we made. Then we go to the school store in the library, pick our table and place all of the bracelets out on the table.

The charity that we donate to is called Last Chance Animal Rescue, which rescues puppies and other animals, such as cats, lizards, birds and a lot more.

The prices for our bracelets are: single loom, 50 cents; two single looms, $1; and a fishtail, $1. So far we have raised $30.

It is very important to volunteer your time to help animals in need because there are lots of animals that need our help. Also, if you help dogs and other animals in need, you will save them from going to the pound and suffering.

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station