On a rainy day, what would you do? Everybody knows that rain is very annoying and boring. Here are a few things I enjoy doing on rainy days:

BOWLING You can go bowling without driving to the bowling alley. Here’s how. Grab eight empty water bottles. Fill them to the first line on the bottom with water, then close the bottle tightly with the cap. Grab two long clean socks. Put one on top of the other. Roll them up and flip it inside out to form a ball. Then set the water bottles in a pyramid form and you have a mini bowling alley.

BLANKET FORT I grab three big, fluffy, long blankets and six chairs. Line up three of the chairs about five inches apart. Then put the other three chairs a few feet away, across from the first three, and put a big blanket on top of all the chairs. Put another blanket on the floor so you can lie on it. The last blanket will be to snuggle and relax in.

TREASURE HUNT On rainy days one of my favorite things to do is a treasure hunt. Here’s what to do: Grab a piece of paper and make a map where you hide your things. Show it to your little sister or brother and let them play.

CRAFTS As you can see so far, rainy days can get your creativity gears running. So here’s one of my favorite crafts: make an Emoji mask out of paper plates. First take a plate and color it yellow. Pick an Emoji face. Draw it on the plate, then glue a Popsicle stick on the bottom of the plate.

PJ PARTY Friends have parties on sunny days, but do they ever do them on rainy days? Well, if they do, here are two ideas. 1) Pick a movie, microwave your popcorn and enjoy! 2) Three-color marker challenge: Print out coloring pages and using just three markers, you and your friends color in a picture. This challenge can be found online at colorit.com.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove