Ralph's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Bayville has a variety of choices on its menu. The dishes that are available include seafood, chicken, pizza, specialty pizzas, burgers and pasta. They even have gluten-free dishes.

The portions are large. Ralph's Pizzeria also has a wide selection on its catering menu. It even has a catering service. They’ll bring the food and servers to your house.

The business is family-owned. It was established in 1961. The restaurant is newly renovated with a dining area and carryout section. While dining you can enjoy a pretty view of the sunset as well as a beautiful beach. It seems like a million people eat there a year because it is so good and people can’t wait to try the great food! The staff treats people right and makes them feel comfortable.

During superstorm Sandy there was no power for two weeks in the area. Many workers who fix power lines came from other states to help get the power back on. If you went into Ralph’s Pizzeria at that time, you would have seen these workers sitting at tables enjoying free meals. Ralph’s owners wanted to thank them for helping our community.

My family enjoys meals there, and the food is always fresh and delicious. My favorite food to eat there is grilled chicken with French fries on the side. Visit Ralph’s in Bayville and have the best pizza around!

Info: 16 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, ralphspizzeriaandrestaurant.com/

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School