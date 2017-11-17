Random Acts of Kindness Week was initiated by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, (randomactsofkindness.org), which is a foundation that celebrates being kind, but in small simple ways, that anybody could do.

Random Acts of Kindness Week takes place in February and celebrates all the random acts of kindness found in everyday life. Many schools also celebrate this week, which introduces younger kids to the movement.

There are many acts of kindness that people can do every day. Here is a list of acts that somebody between the age of 10 and 13 could do on a daily basis.

Hold the door for somebody coming behind you.

Help somebody study for an upcoming test.

Compliment someone on an outfit.

Ask somebody if they are OK.

Thank your bus driver, teacher, tutor, etc.

Write a thank-you card.

Donate clothes that are too small for you.

Donate food for a soup kitchen.

Write positive Post-it notes and stick them where you go.

Donate used books to a library.

Leave spare change lying in places.

Leave a positive comment on social media.

Ask people to donate to a charity for your birthday.

Bake a cake for your new neighbors.

If you find something that does not belong to you, look for the owner. If you find the owner, return their belongings to them.

These are all random acts of kindness that you can do in your daily life. Pick one and go implement it, or find one of your own!