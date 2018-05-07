I collect New York Rangers memorabilia. I have signed pucks, jerseys, hats, sticks and pictures. Some of the memorabilia is from Rangers alumni. I have a signed picture and signed hat of Peter Ferraro and his brother Chris Ferraro. These Long Islanders played for the Rangers in the late ’90s. I have a signed picture and hat of Gilles Villemure, who played for the Rangers in the ’60s and ’70s. I have a signed picture with Tom Laidlaw, who played with the Rangers in the ’80s. I have a signed picture and stick of Nick Fotiu, who played for the Rangers from 1972 to 1985. He was born in Staten Island and played hockey where I used to play — at Iceland.

Probably the most well-known alumni are from the 1994 Stanley Cup championship team. I have two signed pictures, a signed hat, a signed puck and a signed Rangers sign from Stephane Matteau. Remember 1994? “Matteau, Matteau.” Also from that winning team was Jay Wells, who played from 1991 to 1995.

I have two signed pictures, a signed hat, two signed pucks, and a signed jersey of Dan Blackburn, who played with the Rangers from 2001 to 2003. I have a signed picture and signed stick of Anson Carter, who played from 2002 to 2004, and also have a signed puck from current Ranger Mats Zuccarello. I have a signed hat from Rick Nash.

I have so much memorabilia that I have a signed stick and puck but can’t remember who signed it. I’ve looked at the signature and recognized the No. 15 with the signature.

I got all of my memorabilia from going to GoSkate events, alumni events and Ranger games. GoSkate events are part of a club where you sign up for free and get special perks, and you meet players at these events and get to play with them. I would really love to meet more players, especially former Ranger captain Ryan McDonagh and “King” Henrik Lundqvist.

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square