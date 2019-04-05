Bayville has very nice beaches, and I think they are very beautiful places to visit.

Centre Island Beach is the biggest beach out of the three Town of Oyster Bay beaches in Bayville. Centre Island Beach is located on Centre Island Road. Oyster Bay residents and nonresidents pay fees to park and get into the beach. Season passes for town residents are $60.

The second-biggest beach in Bayville is Charles E. Ransom Beach. It is located on Bayville Avenue. You are not allowed to swim, but you can still sit and enjoy the site. It is a great place to watch the beautiful sunset. There is a playground there and there are benches to sit down and relax.

I also like Stehli Beach. It is the smallest of the three beaches. Stehli Beach is available only to Oyster Bay residents. It is a great beach for swimming. It is also a very nice place to visit on a day trip to Bayville.

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School