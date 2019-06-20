During recess, my friends and I got to build the Ravensburger Porsche 911 R. It was fun because it was a 3D puzzle, which I have never done before.

I really enjoyed making it with my classmates. You might think it was easy to build, but it was not. Every time we put it together, one of the pieces would fall off, or someone would accidentally break it.

Luckily, the puzzle pieces had numbers on the back of them, so that made it much easier to build, using the directions.

I loved this puzzle. You should check it out for yourself. It’s a very nice classroom activity, but you must have patience and a steady hand.

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Patricia King’s fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury