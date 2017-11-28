TODAY'S PAPER
HoverTrax 1.5 Smart Balancing Electric Scooter: Short but fun ride

Kidsday reporter James Lucente balances on the Razor

Kidsday reporter James Lucente balances on the Razor HoverTrax 1.5 Electric Scooter. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By James Lucente  Kidsday Reporter
I had the chance to play with the HoverTrax 1.5 Smart Balancing Electric Scooter (Razor).

The scooter has two wheels, one on each side. In between the wheels there is a platform to stand on. It looks like an hourglass shape. It takes about six hours to charge, and it can run up to 45 minutes.

When you want to ride it, you turn it on and then stand on the platform. If you want it to go forward, you lean to the front. If you want to go backward, you lean toward the back. If you want to turn, you lean either left or right.

When you are ready to stop, you stand straight up, take one foot off first and then the other foot. Don’t forget to turn it off so you don’t waste the batteries.

The HoverTrax 1.5 is a lot of fun. The first time I used it, it took me about 30 minutes to get my balance. After I got my balance, I was doing tricks and making turns on it, which was a lot of fun. The only negative was I wish it had more battery power. I wish that the charge lasted longer.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: Overall, I give this toy a perfect 5 smiles out of 5. It is amazing!

