I played with the Razor Jetts Heel Wheels. I liked them! They attach to your sneakers and then you can glide around and it is faster than walking. The straps are adjustable so they fit most shoes.

They were hard to control in the beginning so it takes a while to get use to them. Watch your balance too. I suggest wearing a helmet just in case you fall.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating 3.5 smiles out of 5