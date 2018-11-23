TODAY'S PAPER
23° Good Evening
23° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Razor Power A2 Scooter: It's fast and fun

Kidsday reporter Jonathan Leger tested the Razor Power

Kidsday reporter Jonathan Leger tested the Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Jonathan Leger Kidsday Reporter
Print

I was lucky to test out the Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter.

It comes in a large box and you have to build it by yourself or get help from someone. It took me a long time to figure out where everything went. After you put it together, it must be charged for at least three hours. It will then run for 45 minutes before you need to power it up again. It also folds up so you can take it with you when you go on vacation.

I thought it was fun putting it together but even more fun to ride on. This thing goes crazy fast — up to 10 miles per hour — so I think it is a good idea to wear a helmet. It was hard to steer at first, but then I figured it out and started to do tricks. The kids in my neighborhood thought it was cool, too.

I ride on the scooter almost every day after school, and I’m happy to have the chance to test and review this coolest scooter.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

By Jonathan Leger Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Comes with an age recommendation of a year Nonprofit names 10 'worst' toys of 2018 due to hazards
Bayville Adventure Park transforms into the Winter Wonderland 25 of the best holiday events on LI
It's the beginning of the holiday season at Turkey Trots, plus more LI fun this week
Once kids assemble the 380 snap-together pieces to 42 toys your kids will be asking for this year
9 places to have breakfast or brunch with Santa on LI
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 18 places to see Santa on LI