Razor Power A2 Scooter: It's fast and fun

I was lucky to test out the Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter.

It comes in a large box and you have to build it by yourself or get help from someone. It took me a long time to figure out where everything went. After you put it together, it must be charged for at least three hours. It will then run for 45 minutes before you need to power it up again. It also folds up so you can take it with you when you go on vacation.

I thought it was fun putting it together but even more fun to ride on. This thing goes crazy fast — up to 10 miles per hour — so I think it is a good idea to wear a helmet. It was hard to steer at first, but then I figured it out and started to do tricks. The kids in my neighborhood thought it was cool, too.

I ride on the scooter almost every day after school, and I’m happy to have the chance to test and review this coolest scooter.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury