We are big fans of Razor products for kids and adults. Razor makes so many fun things for us to ride. Dirt bikes, ATVs, go-karts and electric scooters are really fun. They go super-fast, and the dirt bike can go up to 30 mph.

The dirt bike is fun to go down hills. Dirt bikes can also go up stairs as well. An ATV can go up to 25 mph. An ATV is fun to ride with your friends. On an ATV you can go on adventures like going into the woods and finding mysterious things.

Electric scooters can go up to 12 mph. Electric scooters are fun to ride with your friends and go down hills. If you go down hills, then you will go much more faster.

Go-karts are really fun. There are two types of go-karts, a drift kart and the original go-kart. Go-karts can go up to 12 mph. You might think that’s a little too slow, but you still have a lot of fun because you can drift down a hill. While you’re going down the hill, it feels like you’re on a roller coaster.

All of this comes from Razor. Razor is so good, and we think the prices are reasonable. A lot of kids like to ride dirt bikes, ATVs and electric scooters. They go really fast. But we would suggest you learn how to ride it with an adult watching you and always wear your helmet.

To see what they have, visit online at razor.com.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck