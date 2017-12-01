The toy I reviewed is a Caterpillar Construction RC Dump Truck. It is a 2.4 GHz radio-controlled full function toy that is fun for kids, and even adults.

On the controller, there are two buttons each on the right and left sides. On the left side, there is an up-and-down button. If you want the the lift to go up, you press the up button and if you want it to go down, press the down button. On the right button, two buttons make it go side to side. And in the middle, two buttons activate the motorized dump and shovel.

I played this toy with my younger sister and baby brother. We thought the toy was really fun and cool. They definitely loved it.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 5