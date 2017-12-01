We tested a few products from Coop Reactorz.

Atomic Swirl Disc Mihab wrote: It is a toy for throwing and catching. One person throws it, and the other catches it. It lights up with every throw, spin and catch. So you can play with it in the dark. I played with this toy with my dad and my brothers. This 10-inch flying disc is easy to grip, throw and soft to catch. We thought the toy was very interesting, colorful and smooth.

Scatter Dodgeball Alizon wrote: In this game each player begins with two same-colored wristbands. At the beginning of each round, the players form a circle around the dodgeball and one player rolls a die that has colored circles on its sides. Any player wearing a wristband that matches the color on the side of the die when it comes to rest gets to pick up the dodgeball while the other players scatter. If the player throws the ball and hits someone, that player has to give the thrower one of their wristbands. If the player throws the dodgeball and the other player catches it, then the player that threw it has to give one wristband to the person who caught the ball.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5