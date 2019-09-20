TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

What's better: Reading or writing?

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Ines Barros, Southampton

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Ines Barros, Southampton Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist/Ines Barros, Southampton

By Joshua Smeraldi Kidsday Reporter
Print

With school back in session again, it is time for reading and writing. Most kids would rather have playtime, but if you could only do one, would you choose reading or writing? I asked 25 kids in my grade that question and here are my results:

Reading: 17                

Writing: 3

Both: 5

Kids said reading is better than writing because it takes you into a new world and is so much less stressful. Kids like that they can read really interesting books anywhere and at almost any time. They also complained that writing hurts your hand from all the work.

The kids who didn't choose one over the other either liked them both the same or just didn't like either at all. 

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School

By Joshua Smeraldi Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Two-year-old Anna Worontzoff enjoys a candy apple at The best family fall festivals on LI
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
One of the newest star characters from the Forky, Captain Marvel, more top Halloween costumes for kids
Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, nwsdy.li/nickbeach. Hours- Daily: Where to skateboard, in-line skate on LI
The latest Sesame Street Live! production makes it's Sesame Street Live!, more LI fun this week
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search