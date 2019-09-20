What's better: Reading or writing?

With school back in session again, it is time for reading and writing. Most kids would rather have playtime, but if you could only do one, would you choose reading or writing? I asked 25 kids in my grade that question and here are my results:

Reading: 17

Writing: 3

Both: 5

Kids said reading is better than writing because it takes you into a new world and is so much less stressful. Kids like that they can read really interesting books anywhere and at almost any time. They also complained that writing hurts your hand from all the work.

The kids who didn't choose one over the other either liked them both the same or just didn't like either at all.

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School