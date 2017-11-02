My dad and I are rebuilding an old boat that was ruined during Superstorm Sandy. We saw the boat broken and filthy in someone’s driveway in Amityville. We asked the owner what he was doing with it. He told us that he was just going to get rid of it, so we asked if we could have it. He said, “Sure.”

My dad and I have been spending a lot of time cleaning it, repairing its hull damage with fiberglass and painting it. The boat is almost completely rebuilt.

I really liked spending time with my dad working on our first big project. My dad said we can put it in the water soon. I can’t wait! I know that my dad and I will enjoy boating on the Great South Bay together.