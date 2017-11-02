This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Rebuilding a Sandy-damaged boat with my dad

Kidsday reporter Steven Castiglione helps his father, also

Kidsday reporter Steven Castiglione helps his father, also named Steven, rebuild the boat. Photo Credit: Castiglione family

By Steven Castiglione  Kidsday Reporter
My dad and I are rebuilding an old boat that was ruined during Superstorm Sandy. We saw the boat broken and filthy in someone’s driveway in Amityville. We asked the owner what he was doing with it. He told us that he was just going to get rid of it, so we asked if we could have it. He said, “Sure.”

My dad and I have been spending a lot of time cleaning it, repairing its hull damage with fiberglass and painting it. The boat is almost completely rebuilt.

I really liked spending time with my dad working on our first big project. My dad said we can put it in the water soon. I can’t wait! I know that my dad and I will enjoy boating on the Great South Bay together.

