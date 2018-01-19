We all get up so early for school, and sometimes the day seems really long. We can get tired, so we wanted to know if kids would want to have recess or have sleep time. We asked 100 kids in the fourth and fifth grades, and here are the results:

Recess time: 82

Sleep time: 18

As you can see, not a very close call. We were surprised that so few kids chose sleep time and so many kids chose recess. We both had totally different thoughts on this. One of us thought more kids would choose more sleep time because they would be tired, but the other person thought more kids would be voting for recess. Kids want to get out of the school building when the weather is nice and run around and also be with friends from other classes. Lots of kids like to play sports at recess. Asking the kids this question was super fun.