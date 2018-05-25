Making our own chocolate-covered strawberries

Strawberry season is here, so get out some sweet strawberries!

Here is how you make chocolate-covered strawberries. All you need are some red strawberries, chocolate chips and white chocolate chips.

The first step is to melt the chocolate till it is not chunky and it is easy to stir.

Next, wash the strawberries. Then get wax paper and lay it down on a flat surface.

Lay the berries on the wax paper. After that, dip the strawberries in the melted chocolate — hold the strawberries by the stem so you don’t get the chocolate on yourself. Then, after all the strawberries have chocolate on them, let them cool and harden. As they are drying, melt the white chocolate chips. When they are melted, take a spoon and drizzle the white chocolate on the cooled strawberries. You can make zigzags or curved lines. Let them dry. When they are all cool, you may eat them.

These are easy to make and they are very good and sweet to eat.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School