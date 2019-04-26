TODAY'S PAPER
By Anthony Fudjinski Kidsday Reporter
Recycling is a huge part of our lives, and it has changed our world in many ways. Recycling makes garbage a useful resource.

After you  use a water bottle, instead of throwing it out in the trash you can recycle it. I would guess that there are probably millions of plastic bottles thrown out every day. If water bottles are not recycled, they  get thrown into landfills which will fill up and leave less space in the world. Recycling water bottles can also save you money and make money. Many water bottles can be recycled for 5 cents, which can help you buy some gas or can even help the homeless.

Some people think it is easier to recycle on their own; others think recycling programs are better. If you are a person who truly loves to recycle, you probably just do it by yourself; but if you are a person who does not like to recycle, it is just easier to give it to a program that does recycling. Maybe it is something your school might do or maybe your hometown does collections.

Marytheresa Donohue's seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip

