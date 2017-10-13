Kirby: Triple Deluxe for Nintendo 3DS is a video game about a character named Kirby. Kirby completes obstacles and can jump from the foreground to the background in a 3-D environment to defeat enemies. Kirby is able to fly and also can run fast.
This game offers triple-threat action and adventure. Kirby also collects hidden keychains in each level, and they unlock new levels, whenever Kirby earns a keychain. It is a very colorful game filled with lots of fun.
Rating: 5 smiles out of 5
Comments
