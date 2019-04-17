We had a great time on Wednesday. We found ourselves in the center of Manhattan, ice skating at The Rink at Rockefeller Center. What a day to skate during this beautiful spring season. The rink had only a few people skating so we were able to skate without being squished up against the wall.

At The Rink there were many different skaters. Some were good and some were very bad — we had both in our group! There was one lady, when we walked into the rink, who had on ice skates and Christmas socks with reindeer and snowflakes . As soon as she stepped on the ice, she was so swift. She was stretching and everything. Then she did a nice little twirl on the ice. When we got on the ice our second time around we found another very interesting man. He had white hair that looked like he didn’t brush it this morning; he kind of looked like Albert Einstein. He said he went to that ice-skating rink about 46 times in one year. He was a very talented skater. There was a little boy that kept falling, eventually at the end he got very good and was gliding everywhere. In the beginning there was a girl who went on the ice about five minutes before us all and she was also gilding. She was very talented. There was another girl,about 11 years old, and she was fell most of the time. She even brought one girl down with her, and it looked like she hit the ice pretty hard. We had so much fun experiencing ice-skating with different people.

Ice skating can be very fun. It can really put you in your own world, once you get the hang of it. Feeling the wind blow through your hair while you glide on the ice is very satisfying. Even if we fell, we were still excited to get back up and start again. Once we did get the hang of it we did small spins or one foot, which totally failed. But that didn’t spoil our fun on the ice. When it was time to leave, we were a bit disappointed because we loved it so much.

When you go start ice skating for the first time, it can be a little scary because you don’t know if you will fall and hurt yourself on the ice. We definitely recommend holding on the rail and just kind of pushing yourself along, gliding around the whole rink while holding on. It starts to get really fun when you just keep your legs together and start gliding. The fear of falling eventually goes away. We thought we would fall just by walking because the shoes make it look like you really have to balance but that’s actually the easiest part. You might fall a couple times (some of us fell a lot ) but once you get the hang of it, you will have a blast.

And it gets even more exciting. This is almost the end of the skating season. Kids skate rentals are free (general admission ticket not included) during The Rink’s final week of operation for the season: April 18 - April 25. If you mention “Spring Break” you will get this special deal for those dates. When you are done enjoying your session, head over to Rock Center Café for special afternoon tea. You can find it all online: therinkatrockcenter.com