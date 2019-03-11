Running is one of the most straightforward and effective forms of exercise, and our afterschool club, Rising New York Road Runners, greatly encourages middle school students to make running a daily necessity and to make them more likely to stay in good shape.

I participate in this club and I really enjoy it. Sometimes I go back out and run even after the club is over. Nothing quite like listening to “Shake It Off” (don’t judge me) and running, am I right? It is actually proven that listening to music while exercising motivates you and distracts the brain from how tired the body is.

In this club students go into the recess yard every Wednesday and Thursday and run with their friends and try to do as many laps as possible. Students can even have a friendly competition to see who can run the most laps, and then cry alone when they lose miserably (#relatable). Every 10 laps is one mile. Once a person does a certain number of miles, the school will send the student rewards such as water bottles, pins, shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and magnets. These rewards will motivate them, and the clothes are surprisingly comfortable.

This club has made me want to run more and do track in the summer and improve my physical health. You only get one body, you might as well take good care of it. After all, your body is doing you a huge favor by keeping you alive, but it can’t do that if you don’t take care of it by eating healthy and exercising regularly. Take it from your friendly neighborhood sixth-grader who listens to Taylor Swift and can’t win a running competition ... yet.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside